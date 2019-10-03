Private Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 929 iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,526,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,440,000. Finally, Manifold Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,864,000.

Shares of IEV traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.84. 3,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,368. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $45.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

