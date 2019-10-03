Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Zoetis by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 71.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 896,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,252,000 after purchasing an additional 374,844 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 182.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 153,438 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 22.7% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.19.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $121.80. 688,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,741. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $78.90 and a one year high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,623.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $735,066.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,091. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

