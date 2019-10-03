Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 24.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.23.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, reaching $155.01. 1,533,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,129. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $154.00 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.28. The company has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.