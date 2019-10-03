Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,849,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 309,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 503.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after acquiring an additional 267,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,457,000 after acquiring an additional 171,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 933,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,966,000 after acquiring an additional 143,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 217,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 72,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.70. 8,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $61.37.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

