Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1,760.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,604 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 238,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 65,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.38. 541,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,381,458. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.