Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Sony comprises 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNE. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the second quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 63.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sony in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 128.6% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNE traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 37,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,231. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.21 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

