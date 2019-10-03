Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $849,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,202,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,767 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of MPC traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,134. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $86.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

