Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 3.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Corning by 2.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Corning by 2.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut shares of Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $35.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

In other news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

