Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 2,988 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $53.68. 11,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,267. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15.

