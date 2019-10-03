Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Suncor Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Suncor Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,714,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,682 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 136,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 76,505 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 130,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,353. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.