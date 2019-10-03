Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,526 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UN traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 237,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,294. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.78. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $63.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on UN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

