Primeline Energy (CVE:PEH) Shares Down 20%

Primeline Energy Holdings, Inc. (CVE:PEH)’s stock price dropped 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 28,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $10.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,769.72, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Primeline Energy (CVE:PEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.77 million during the quarter.

Primeline Energy Holdings Inc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the People's Republic of China. The company has 100% contractor's interest in the petroleum contract with China National Offshore Oil Corporation for Block 33/07 that covers an area of 4,397 square kilometers; and 49% interest in the producing LS36-1 gas field in Block 25/34 that covers an area of 84.7 square kilometers in the East China Sea.

