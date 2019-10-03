Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 309,422 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 309,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $66,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,025,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,206,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 569,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after purchasing an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 403,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,483.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,743 shares of company stock worth $67,384. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 39,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,111. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.74). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.41% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.