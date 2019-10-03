Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,550,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,910 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina were worth $64,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

LOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Santander raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $685.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

