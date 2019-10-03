Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 10,042 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $58,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 2,876.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMCL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $97,721.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,451.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $351,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 140,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $897,409. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $77.60.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

