Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $74.35 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Kinder Morgan worth $74,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 280,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 114,435 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 61.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at $603,830.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,598,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. TD Securities began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

