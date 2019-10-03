Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $73.70 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,886 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 514,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of FedEx worth $73,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 25.7% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 233.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $237,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in FedEx by 11.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,309 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in FedEx by 267.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,749 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens set a $192.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Standpoint Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.76.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.40. The stock had a trading volume of 599,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $140.62 and a 1-year high of $243.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.56 and a 200 day moving average of $168.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

