Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $62.21 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,224 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.54% of SVB Financial Group worth $62,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 171.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $195.80 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $177.70 and a 1-year high of $330.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total transaction of $80,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,030 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $250.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.15.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

