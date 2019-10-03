Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.62% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $65,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13,564.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. 1,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 3,207,200 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.08 per share, with a total value of $102,886,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BECN. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

