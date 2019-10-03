Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 63,825 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.18% of eBay worth $60,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in eBay by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 121.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in eBay by 205.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.22.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $255,475.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $786,799.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,942 shares of company stock worth $9,663,057. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.