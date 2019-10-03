Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,403,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,986 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $59,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,415,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,466,000 after purchasing an additional 235,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,356,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,610,000 after purchasing an additional 406,655 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 24.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,739,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,639,000 after purchasing an additional 778,490 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $394,123.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

