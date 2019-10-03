PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PRGX Global an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PRGX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PRGX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.61. PRGX Global has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.96 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRGX Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PRGX Global news, CEO Ronald E. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,653 shares in the company, valued at $779,998.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PRGX Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PRGX Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PRGX Global by 44.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PRGX Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 164,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

