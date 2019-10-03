PressOne Price Tops $0.0363 on Exchanges (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One PressOne token can now be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $47,659.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00190091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.01008409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en

PressOne can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

