PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Receives $37.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,807. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

In other news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 148,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 198,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 109,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

