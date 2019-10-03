PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE PPDF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,058. PPDAI Group has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.64). PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 52.42%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 1,055.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 205,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

