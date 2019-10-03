Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,220. Potlatchdeltic has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.17 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 365,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth about $11,986,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

