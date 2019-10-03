Post (NYSE:POST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Post (NYSE:POST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Post Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded ready-to-eat cereals in the United States and Canada. The Company’s products are manufactured through a production platform consisting of four owned primary facilities and sold through a variety of channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. Its portfolio of brands includes diverse offerings such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Post Selects, Great Grains, Spoon Size Shredded Wheat, Post Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts and Honeycomb. Post Holdings Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of POST stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.29. 658,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,040. Post has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Post had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.13 per share, with a total value of $196,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,185.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Post by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 44,485 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,104,000 after buying an additional 63,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

