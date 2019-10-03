Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PTMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. 4,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,993. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.29.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $26,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 32,639 shares of company stock worth $73,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

