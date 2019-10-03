Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Portman Ridge Finance an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe purchased 11,500 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $26,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 32,639 shares of company stock valued at $73,509 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

