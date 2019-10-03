Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 112.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 43.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 44.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Shares of VRSK opened at $153.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $164.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $566,839.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $324,687.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,924. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

