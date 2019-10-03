Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6,708.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX opened at $89.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.27.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 59.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWX. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Williams Capital raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other Southwest Gas news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $45,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

