Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $60,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 14.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,904,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,112,000 after buying an additional 438,672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 758,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,594,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $357,780.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,755.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $239,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,198.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $929,550. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRI traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.62. 6,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $132.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.33.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

