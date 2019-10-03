Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after buying an additional 1,131,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,151,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,426,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 613.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 253,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John F. Barry bought 139,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $894,470.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,460,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,549,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 237,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,508,013.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906,051 shares in the company, valued at $253,004,363.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSEC shares. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Prospect Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of PSEC opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

