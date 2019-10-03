Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 182.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 89,128 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 221.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 676,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 465,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALEX opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.15). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director W Allen Doane, Jr. sold 8,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $192,840.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $154,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,822.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,429 shares of company stock valued at $868,678 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

