Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,306,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 168,172 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.38% of Plains GP worth $57,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,190,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 437,240 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,171,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Plains GP Holdings LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

