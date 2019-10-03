PIVX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $514,419.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. PIVX has a total market cap of $13.45 million and approximately $514,419.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002899 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, YoBit and CryptoBridge. In the last week, PIVX has traded 31% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014522 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005086 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000500 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 247.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Graviex, Bisq, Bittrex, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Binance, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Upbit, Coinroom and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

