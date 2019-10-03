Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Price Target to $40.00

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the marijuana producer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 71.09% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.57 price objective for the company. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.76 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,641,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,706. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lau Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,138 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 204,951 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,566,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Canopy Growth by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,644 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.