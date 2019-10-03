Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.33% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $35,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $96.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.11. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.90.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.16 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

