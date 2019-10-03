Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $31.28

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.60, but opened at $31.28. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 6,080,670 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 169.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 50.0% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth $14,852,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 76.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 271,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth $722,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

