Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PDD. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.90 target price for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.32.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. 1,182,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,983,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.42. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $36.89.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.55%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 169.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 44.8% in the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243,622 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 12.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

