Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PML traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.96. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,835. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.