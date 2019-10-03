PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $26.59. 1,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,006. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $28.04.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.