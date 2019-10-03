Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:PCI)

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund alerts:

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.54. 2,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,096. Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.