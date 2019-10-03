Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PCN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.29. 1,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,695. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

