Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,062. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

