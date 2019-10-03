Pillar Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $586.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00190436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.01006285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089293 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.