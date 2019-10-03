Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,600 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Crown by 53.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth $42,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Crown by 73.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $68.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Crown had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.