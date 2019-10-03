Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 13.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIE traded down $5.50 on Wednesday, reaching $175.71. 1,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,754. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.18. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $647.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.43 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

ERIE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

