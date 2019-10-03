Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 50.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in DISH Network by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. 22,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DISH Network Corp has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays downgraded DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

In other DISH Network news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 100,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,094,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,238,960.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Defranco bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.18 per share, for a total transaction of $9,354,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,528,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,659,534.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 700,005 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,159 in the last 90 days. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

