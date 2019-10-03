Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,428 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,084.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 40,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,933 shares of company stock worth $12,815,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Benchmark set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,645. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $27.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

